In Depth Gear Review: Vanguard Alta Sky 51D Backpack For Drones!

Vanguard’s Alta Sky 51D is a spacious backpack for camera gear. It’ll carry a laptop in addition to cameras, including the largest DSLR’s, but its special characteristic is that it can be configured to carry a quad-copter drone, like a DJI Phantom. Even loaded very heavily, it is comfortable to wear and manages sweat well. It’s a heavy-duty backpack for carrying and storing your gear, and it has a lifetime warranty. Highly recommended.

More specs and details right here.

Photos below the video.