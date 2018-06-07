Vanguard’s Alta Sky 51D is a spacious backpack for camera gear. It’ll carry a laptop in addition to cameras, including the largest DSLR’s, but its special characteristic is that it can be configured to carry a quad-copter drone, like a DJI Phantom. Even loaded very heavily, it is comfortable to wear and manages sweat well. It’s a heavy-duty backpack for carrying and storing your gear, and it has a lifetime warranty. Highly recommended.
More specs and details right here.
Photos below the video.
Levi Sim
Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)
- In Depth Gear Review: Vanguard Alta Sky 51D Backpack For Drones! - June 7, 2018
- Portrait Tips: Make Special Day Portraits - June 6, 2018
- Portrait Tips: Zoom To Remove Background Problems - May 30, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.