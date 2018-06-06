Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: Make Special Day Portraits

0

We are so lucky! We get to be present for the most memorable and special days in people’s lives. In fact, most of the time our pictures end up being the memory people keep from the day, the image in their mind is one of the photos we made. This is true for weddings, reunions, birthday parties and even funerals. But you can do a little more for your clients and subjects. You can remind them to make pictures on the anniversary of those days, and offer to do it for them.

B-days and Anniversaries

Birthdays and anniversaries are the simplest to work with, especially if you use Facebook. Facebook will remind you every day which of your friends is having a birthday and you can use this to keep in contact with your clients. When you see it’s your client’s birthday, drop them a line and offer a complimentary birthday portrait. This is much more powerful than simply leaving a note on Facebook wishing a happy birthday — it offers something of true value and is a good excuse to make contact. Now, few of your clients will actually have the opportunity to come for a quick portrait on their birthday, but those that do will further spread the word about your services.

The same thing goes for anniversaries. You made pictures for a couple’s wedding last year, so why not make a new portrait on the anniversary (or nearly the anniversary). They’ll love to share a new portrait and you’ll keep in contact with them and remind them that you are their photographer for life. I had the opportunity to do just that the other day while I was working in Florida. It was fun to catch up with this couple and have fun making pictures again.

Conclusion

Making portraits for birthdays and anniversaries is a powerful way to keep in touch with your clients. I’d like to point out, however, that you should do it for its own sake. Yes, as I stated above, your clients will probably share your pictures and help refer others to you, but I don’t think you should make the portraits with that end in mind. I think you should make the portraits because it makes you glad to share with your clients again on their special day, and that’s reason enough. If you do something nice expecting something in return (a referral) then you’ll be disappointed when they don’t refer your services. But if you do for the sake of doing something good and fun, then you’ll never be disappointed and the referrals will just be a pleasant bonus. You should definitely seek referrals, but don’t confuse that process with doing something generous.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: anniversary birthday business constant contact funeral marketing networking portrait Portrait Tips Portrait_Column

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts