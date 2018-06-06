Photographer of the Day: Christian Meermann

Category: Wildlife
Photographer: Christian Meermann “Northern Carmine Bee-eater #2”
An amazing portrait of this bird. The lighting and B&W treatment are just perfect, resulting in the perfect amount of contrast. The catchlight in the bird’s eye brings the subject to life. Just fantastic! Thanks for sharing with our group.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
