DxO Releases Nik Collection 2018

The Nik Collection has gotten its first update since being acquired in 2017 by DxO, offering full compatibility with the latest Mac and PC operating systems, as well as Adobe Creative Cloud products.

The plugin suite is now fully functional and compatible with Adobe Lightroom Classic CC, Photoshop CC 2018 and Photoshop Elements 2017/2018. Designed for photographers and graphic designers, the Nik Collection includes several powerful plugins that offer a full range of creative effects and filters:

Analog Efex Pro applies analog film, camera and lens simulations to digital photos.

Color Efex Pro includes a set of filters for color correction, touch-up and creative effects.

Dfine reduces the noise of digital images by analyzing the specificities of each device.

HDR Efex Pro processes images in HDR.

Sharpener Pro increases the accuracy and enhances the detail of digital images.

Silver Efex Pro is a black and white image conversion solution inspired by darkroom techniques.

Viveza locally adjusts the color and tone of specific areas of the image.

The Nik Collection is available for download on the DxO website for $49.99 until July 1, when the price will be increased to $69.

DxO PhotoLab has also been updated to version 1.2, allowing new lens correction features and support for seven additional cameras. The new version adds Hue (HSL) and Selective Tone settings, and a redesigned equalizer system. The Essential edition is available for $129, while the Elite edition is $199.