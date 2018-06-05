Photographer of the Day: Foteini Zaglara

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Foteini Zaglara “Catharsis“



Wet hair, running water, closed eyes. Is “Catharsis” the great feeling of a hot shower, or getting caught in a downpour that alters every previous thought? The tight crop, shallow focus, and soft window light make this photograph a mystery to be solved in the minds of its viewers.

Originally posted to the Photofocus Flickr group here.

