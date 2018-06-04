Quick Tip: Photoshop Curves Made Drop Dead Easy

Find Curves a little confusing? Try this simple tip.

Most users will either use Curves a lot or they won’t use it at all. The Curves interface is more complex than Levels, which scares away many users. A Curves adjustment allows for up to 16 control points. This can significantly open up more options when adjusting color and exposure. But where do you click?

Step 1: Add a Curves Adjustment Layer.

Step 2: Click the icon that looks like a pointing finger.

Step 3: Now just click and drag in the image to modify the curve. The control points will appear in the editor based on where you click.

Step 4: Move up to lighten and down to darken that part of the image.

Now you’ve got complete control over the tone in your photo!