Find Curves a little confusing? Try this simple tip.
Most users will either use Curves a lot or they won’t use it at all. The Curves interface is more complex than Levels, which scares away many users. A Curves adjustment allows for up to 16 control points. This can significantly open up more options when adjusting color and exposure. But where do you click?
Step 1: Add a Curves Adjustment Layer.
Step 2: Click the icon that looks like a pointing finger.
Step 3: Now just click and drag in the image to modify the curve. The control points will appear in the editor based on where you click.
Step 4: Move up to lighten and down to darken that part of the image.
Now you’ve got complete control over the tone in your photo!
Rich Harrington
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Latest posts by Rich Harrington (see all)
- Quick Tip: Photoshop Curves Made Drop Dead Easy - June 4, 2018
- Working with Adjustment Layers and Layer Masks in Aurora HDR 2018 (part 23) - June 2, 2018
- Using Photoshop Selections for Color and Tone Adjustments - June 2, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.