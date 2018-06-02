Using Photoshop Selections for Color and Tone Adjustments

Great image color and tone adjustments start with a great selection. Learn how to do this quickly and easily.
Follow along with these photos (provided for educational use only).
Watch and Learn
Using selections for color and tone adjustments from Photoshop Selections: Tips, Tricks, and Techniques by Richard Harrington
Read Along
Let’s make some basic selections using a simple concept: tone. By limiting a selection to a particular area, such as the shadows or midtones, we can make precise adjustments there.
Rich Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
