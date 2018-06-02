Quick Tip: Visualize Sensor Spots in Lightroom

Sensor dust is bound to impact our photographs at some time. But there’s a quick and easy way to visualize these spots — and get rid of them. Click the Spot Removal (Q) brush in Lightroom, and then underneath your photograph, you’ll see a checkbox and slider with the words “Visualize Spots.” Click this checkbox and drag the slider up to the necessary point where you’ll begin to see spots on your photograph. Then just click away with the Spot Removal brush to get rid of the sensor spots.