The InFocus Interview Show with Lou Freeman | Photofocus Podcast June 1, 2018

In this episode:

Sophisticated Wedding Portrait and Glamour Photographer Lou Freeman shares her insight on portrait photography.

Topics:

How her commercial and portrait work has influence one another

Photographing people, it’s all about finding their essence

How to purposefully find specific types of clients

How People are attracted by what they see

How to build a portfolio

The power of printed pictures over digital a portfolio

Photographing a show for a client

Relationships are most important. Know other business

Make a visceral experience

Does your portfolio say what you want it to say?

