The InFocus Interview Show with Lou Freeman | Photofocus Podcast June 1, 2018

In this episode:
Sophisticated Wedding Portrait and Glamour Photographer Lou Freeman shares her insight on portrait photography.
Topics:
- How her commercial and portrait work has influence one another
- Photographing people, it’s all about finding their essence
- How to purposefully find specific types of clients
- How People are attracted by what they see
- How to build a portfolio
- The power of printed pictures over digital a portfolio
- Photographing a show for a client
- Relationships are most important. Know other business
- Make a visceral experience
- Does your portfolio say what you want it to say?
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
