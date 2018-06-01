Quick Tip: Open Almost Any Image in Adobe Camera Raw

Want to open almost any image in Camera Raw?

It turns out that you can! You can, in fact, open TIFF and JPEG files using the Camera Raw plug-in. Here’s how…

In Photoshop, choose File > Browse in Bridge to switch to Adobe Bridge. Select the desired files. Choose select File > Open In Camera Raw.

While you won’t see any of the major benefits for image quality a raw file offers, you can use the Camera Raw dialog box to adjust the images. This is also a much easier way to open several photos and sync the same settings across all the photos.