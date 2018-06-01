Photographer of the Day: Bernd Weller

Category: Street

Photographer: Bernd Weller “Tuned Out”

The color that Bernd is able to capture here is astonishing — the mural on the brick just really stands out. But the reason I picked this photograph is more about the composition. The subject takes up a small portion of the photograph, letting the wall shine in its artistic beauty. The man, standing outside checking his phone, seems somewhat oblivious to what’s around him. It’s an interesting take on an everyday scene, which often brings out the best in street photography.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Facebook group right here.

