Quick Tip: Stop Dumbing Down Your Raw Files

Working with Raw Files in Photoshop?

One of the major benefits of shooting raw is an increased bit depth. If you don’t make these two change to your Photoshop Raw workflow, you are just destroying the quality of your raw photos.

Step 1: Open a raw image.

Step 2: At the bottom of the Adobe Camera Raw window click the white underlined text (the Workflow Options link).

Step 3: Set Camera Raw to develop 16-bit files. In the Workflow Options dialog box.

Step 4: Choose Open in Photoshop as Smart Objects. This way you can double click on the layer to access the raw editing features again.

Now you’re using every bit of tone and color that your raw file offers!