Working with Raw Files in Photoshop?
One of the major benefits of shooting raw is an increased bit depth. If you don’t make these two change to your Photoshop Raw workflow, you are just destroying the quality of your raw photos.
Step 1: Open a raw image.
Step 2: At the bottom of the Adobe Camera Raw window click the white underlined text (the Workflow Options link).
Step 3: Set Camera Raw to develop 16-bit files. In the Workflow Options dialog box.
Step 4: Choose Open in Photoshop as Smart Objects. This way you can double click on the layer to access the raw editing features again.
Now you’re using every bit of tone and color that your raw file offers!
Rich Harrington
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Latest posts by Rich Harrington (see all)
- Quick Tip: Stop Dumbing Down Your Raw Files - May 31, 2018
- Blending an Original Image in Aurora HDR 2018 (part 22) - May 29, 2018
- Fixing Perspective Issues in Aurora HDR 2018 (part 21) - May 26, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.