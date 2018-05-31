Photographer of the Day: Nic Taylor

Category: Sports

Photographer: Nic Taylor “Dropping Bombs!”

When sports and portraiture meet, it’s often a really dynamic result. Nic’s photograph highlights the emotion and energy of boxing by having the boxer punch a boxing bag. The dust and sweat that releases as he hits the bag, coupled with the boxer’s energy, makes for a really telling sports portrait. The post-processing and reduction of saturation give this a moody and urban feel that fits the situation perfectly.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

