At Photoshop World? Come See Us

Are you in Orlando this week for Photoshop World?
The Photofocus team is here and would love to chat or have a drink. You can catch up with several team members including:
- Vanelli
- Levi Sim
- Kevin Ames
- Jason Hahn
- Rich Harrington
- Scott Bourne
Where to find us?
Meet Our Editor
Kevin Ames, our Managing Editor is at the show. He’s got several free slots to meet.
Just email him at [email protected]
- Share your ideas
- Request articles
- Sign up to write for Photofocus
- Learn about our upcoming 20th-anniversary celebration.
On the Floor
We’re out and about.
- You’ll find many folks giving demos in the Skylum booth
- You’ll also find folks hanging out at the Drobo and Platypod booths
- Roaming about – we’re here and you’ll find us out and about at the show.
60 Things Luminar Can Add to Your Lightroom or Photoshop Workflow
with Skylum, with Scott Bourne & Rich Harrington
Join us for this in-depth look at Skylum’s Luminar application and plugin. Whether you’d like to expand the capabilities of your Adobe software or are looking for a new alternative, Luminar is the perfect tool. Join gurus, Scott Bourne and Rich Harrington, as they unlock useful tips and hidden gems to create compelling images. No matter your photographic experience, this session will help you create beautiful images in less time.
Friday, June 1st | 9:15–10:15 am
Plaza International J
