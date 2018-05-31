Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

At Photoshop World? Come See Us

0

Are you in Orlando this week for Photoshop World?

The Photofocus team is here and would love to chat or have a drink.  You can catch up with several team members including:

  • Vanelli
  • Levi Sim
  • Kevin Ames
  • Jason Hahn
  • Rich Harrington
  • Scott Bourne

Where to find us?

Meet Our Editor

Kevin Ames, our Managing Editor is at the show.  He’s got several free slots to meet.

Just email him at [email protected]

  • Share your ideas
  • Request articles
  • Sign up to write for Photofocus
  • Learn about our upcoming 20th-anniversary celebration.

On the Floor

We’re out and about.

  • You’ll find many folks giving demos in the Skylum booth
  • You’ll also find folks hanging out at the Drobo and Platypod booths
  • Roaming about – we’re here and you’ll find us out and about at the show.

60 Things Luminar Can Add to Your Lightroom or Photoshop Workflow

with Skylum, with Scott Bourne & Rich Harrington

Join us for this in-depth look at Skylum’s Luminar application and plugin. Whether you’d like to expand the capabilities of your Adobe software or are looking for a new alternative, Luminar is the perfect tool. Join gurus, Scott Bourne and Rich Harrington, as they unlock useful tips and hidden gems to create compelling images. No matter your photographic experience, this session will help you create beautiful images in less time.

Friday, June 1st | 9:15–10:15 am

Plaza International J

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: News Tags: Adobe Photoshop World Skylum

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts