Photographer of the Day: Plane Sight Images

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Plane Sight Images “Untitled”



A perfect study of lines and texture, and ideally suited to B&W. The receding line of the fence into the distance carries the eye to the horizon, and the windblown texture in the sand brings it full circle to the fore. The darker sky provides an excellent contrast to the white sandy foreground. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.