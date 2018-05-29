Quick Tip: Ridding Shirts of Wrinkles

Shirts wrinkle. This is a fact of life. In portraits, wrinkles are distracting undesirables. When doing a head and shoulders portrait, have the subject leave her or, in this case, his shirttails untucked. Add one 2 inch “A” clamp to each tail. This pulls the shirt front tight. Poof! The wrinkles disappear.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
