Photographer of the Day: Michael Thorn

Photographer: Michael Thorn “Helen“



This incredibly simple photograph speaks in a clear voice. It says I am Helen. I am comfortable in my skin. I like the camera and the camera likes me. Michael Thorn’s expression in black and white of the quiet confidence of a young woman shows his skill at telling her story. Her eyes stare back at the lens as if she awaits its next comment. She listens for it or maybe just for the click that tells her to change her pose. It’s easy for the viewer of this photograph to be in the camera’s position of chatting with her.

