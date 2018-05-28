Quick Tip: Sunny Day? Mirrorless Shooters, Review the Photo in Your Viewfinder

One of the best advantages to mirrorless cameras is its electronic viewfinder. This not only gives you an accurate preview of your shot before you click the shutter button — it also allows you to preview your images through the viewfinder, not just the screen on the back. This is great for sunny days, allowing you to check exposure and focus without the need for a loupe.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
