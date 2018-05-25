The InFocus Interview Show with Scott Kelby | Photofocus Podcast May 25, 2018

In this episode:

Photographer and Photoshop Guru Scott Kelby shares his insight on the value of formal education verses self taught.

Topics:

YouTube as a great resource for reference material

How he learned about lighting

The value of online education courses: Kelby One, Creative Live, LinkedIn Learning / Lyndia.com and ThinkTapLearn

Conferences such as Photoshop World, Shutterfest, WPPI, PPE

Hands on workshops and training.

