The InFocus Interview Show with Scott Kelby | Photofocus Podcast May 25, 2018

In this episode:
Photographer and Photoshop Guru Scott Kelby shares his insight on the value of formal education verses self taught.
Topics:
- YouTube as a great resource for reference material
- How he learned about lighting
- The value of online education courses: Kelby One, Creative Live, LinkedIn Learning / Lyndia.com and ThinkTapLearn
- Conferences such as Photoshop World, Shutterfest, WPPI, PPE
- Hands on workshops and training.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
