Photographer of the Day: Jens

(Editor’s note: No, you are not seeing double. This stunning photo by Jens was featured last month in the Travel category. Sometimes a curator finds an image that strikes them as it already had another curator, in the case me. That’s great. It means the there is agreement on what Photographer of the Day curators consider worthy of sharing with you, our readers.)

Category: Street

Photographer: Jens “Hafen Hamburg, Germany”

I absolutely love how Jens framed up this photograph. The square grid around them really brings an interesting pattern and frame to the two people walking. Taken from inside, this is a unique perspective of street photography, as it shows the subjects outside of the photographer’s main space.

