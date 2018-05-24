Photographer of the Day: John Sessa

Category: Sports

Photographer: John Sessa “Gulfstream Park, Florida Derby Day 2018!”

John gives a unique perspective at the start of the horse race — right as they’re pushing out of the gates with great anticipation. The composition here is well done, giving enough space around the horses to draw in the viewer. John followed it up with a great photograph of the winner, too.

