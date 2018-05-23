Photographer of the Day: Mayank Bhatnagar

Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Mayank Bhatnagar “Untitled”
I love the serenity and simplicity of this photo. The blades of grass breaking the mirror-like surface of the water adds the perfect contrast to the peaceful scene, and the reflection of the moon is icing on the cake. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
