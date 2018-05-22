Photographer of the Day: Slawek Maloicki

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Slawek Maloicki “Morning“



True confession. I am not a fan of blown out backgrounds and lens flare. While I’d love to add “Period!” to that statement, every once in a while an image with just those qualities hits me and Whoa! Look at that one!!! goes through my mind. When I saw “Morning” I was immediately intrigued. It reminded me of Bert Stern’s last portraits of Marilyn Monroe. The soft, glowy warmth of this photograph is captivating. There is just enough flare welcoming the rising sun behind model Alexandra Szczygiel. Looking at this photograph, I completely feel “morning” as well as seeing it.

Originally posted to the Photofocus 500px group here.

