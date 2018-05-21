Photographer of the Day: Kurt Kramer

Category: Travel

Photographer: Kurt Kramer – “In the Church“



The light and colors in this image remind me of a painting by one of the Old Masters.

Images like this can sometimes be found by peeking in buildings, stepping through a doorway and actually going in a building that may not be a tourist attraction. If you do this though, remember to be respectful and if you are asked to leave, just smile and turn around.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.