In honor of their momentous wedding, Photofocus extends congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex–Prince Harry and Princess Megan!
Yes. This happens.
First of our wedding season funnies (not really if you are the wedding photographer!) Thanks to The Shoppe Designs for this humorous insight.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Wedding Photography Season is Here #1 - May 20, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Georgios Kalogeropoulos - May 15, 2018
- Photographer of the Week: May 7 ~ 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.