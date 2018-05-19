Professional Portrait Photography Tips and Career Advice from Jessica Sterling

Let the ever-positive Jessica Sterling share some advice for shooting portraits
Jessica Sterling’s resume boasts photographing major celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Jackman, and Steven Spielberg, as well some huge brands like AT&T and the LA Dodgers. Her work has even been featured on MTV and the Wall Street Journal.
Like most photographers, I’m sure at SOME POINT you’ve had a client who, for all your efforts, just isn’t feeling the mood. Or, maybe your on a shoot, and everything feels great, but your photos just aren’t coming out how your’e envisioning. Maybe you’re just intimated by putting your work out there. Jessica understands. She’s been there. So who better to help you out than someone’s who’s been in the same place?
Stay tuned for more of Jessica’s videos and check out her work here.
Marc Silber
I've had the honor of interviewing some of the world's best photographers.What I really love to hear is how our viewershave been able to advance in their photography skills -- as I hope you will too. So tune in with us as we take the continuous journey ofadvancing our photography.
I've also written a new book "The Secrets to Creating Amazing Photos: 83 Composition Tools from the Masters" where I explore the many tools you can use to broaden your vocabulary as an artist.
