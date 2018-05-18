Want to Avoid HDR Issues? Check Out this Free Webinar

Are you looking to take your photography to the next level? Join Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington for a free webinar as he helps you unlock HDR photography. This session is all about getting natural looking photos with expanded details, tone, and color.

FREE WEBINAR How to Fix HDR problems In-camera & Aurora HDR May 21, 2018. 10.00 AM Pacific Time (PST) Discover how to create better HDR images from start to finish with photographer and Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington.

Event Details: Here’s what you will learn. Essential camera settings when shooting HDR

How to shoot better HDR images from a tripod

How to shoot better HDR images hand-held

Loading images into Aurora HDR

Removing Ghosts for moving objects

Getting the best alignment for your brackets

How to avoid to fix noisy images and chromatic aberration

Syncing lens corrections between layers

Using masks for advanced details recovery

How to avoid glows and halos

