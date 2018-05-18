Want to Avoid HDR Issues? Check Out this Free Webinar

Are you looking to take your photography to the next level? Join Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington for a free webinar as he helps you unlock HDR photography. This session is all about getting natural looking photos with expanded details, tone, and color.
FREE WEBINAR
How to Fix HDR problems In-camera & Aurora HDR
May 21, 2018. 10.00 AM Pacific Time (PST)
Discover how to create better HDR images from start to finish with photographer and Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington.
Event Details: Here’s what you will learn.
- Essential camera settings when shooting HDR
- How to shoot better HDR images from a tripod
- How to shoot better HDR images hand-held
- Loading images into Aurora HDR
- Removing Ghosts for moving objects
- Getting the best alignment for your brackets
- How to avoid to fix noisy images and chromatic aberration
- Syncing lens corrections between layers
- Using masks for advanced details recovery
- How to avoid glows and halos
- Fixing dust and spots with Luminar
We hope you can join us live for this event. We’ll also tackle your questions in real-time during the webcast. Be sure to signup if you can’t attend in person and we’ll send you a link to the webcast.
Need Aurora HDR?
- Want to try out Aurora HDR for this webinar? You can download a free trial here.
- Current users of Aurora HDR 2017 may upgrade for $39 ($29 with PHOTOFOCUS coupon code) – click here and enter the code.
- New users can purchase Aurora HDR 2018 for $79 ($69 with PHOTOFOCUS coupon code) – click here and enter the code.
