Questions of the Week – Copyright & Metadata

It’s that time… we need your votes to settle an argument. Just how important are metadata, copyright info, and EXIF camera data to you? Do you add this info to your pics? Do you sort by it? Please vote below.
You can also take the survey here – https://photofocus.polldaddy.com/s/metadata
