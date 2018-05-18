Photographer of the Day: Tumi Le

Category: Street
Photographer: Tumi Le “Poor man”
Tumi does a fantastic job of capturing the raw emotion in this photograph, taken in Vietnam. You can see the man struggle, with his makeshift crutches asking for money in his hat. The composition here is interesting, and really focuses in on the man, but you can see in the background the people driving by and looking at him. The scene also brings in a lot of colorful elements, which help to direct to the man’s struggle.
