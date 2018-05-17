Photographer of the Day: George Adkins

Category: Sports
Photographer: George Adkins “Morning Surf”
George zooms in and captures this surfing image, which, is crystal sharp in showcasing the greatness of the sport. You can see the surfer anticipate the wave; George’s composition of the surfer makes this a powerful image.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
