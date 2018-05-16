Photofocus

Beyond Technique Podcast with NashCo Photography | Photofocus Podcast May 16, 2018

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with photographers
Leah Nash and Christopher Onstott. They are a fun-loving photography duo, both former photojournalists turned lifestyle photographers.

 

All images copyright NashCo Photography
We discuss in detail:

  • What made them transition from photojournalism into editorial/advertising, portraiture
  • The art of finding clients
  • Putting clients at ease in hectic work situations
  • Controlling the “vibe” during a photo session, and making clients’ lives easier
  • Getting good images in the absence of ideal lighting situations
  • The role storytelling plays with photography
  • Relationship building
  • Special projects – what they shoot when they’re not working
  • how they use PhotoShelter to directly serve their clients
  • the importance of backing up images

You can find Leah and Christopher at:

 

