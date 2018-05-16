Beyond Technique Podcast with NashCo Photography | Photofocus Podcast May 16, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with photographers

Leah Nash and Christopher Onstott. They are a fun-loving photography duo, both former photojournalists turned lifestyle photographers.

We discuss in detail:

What made them transition from photojournalism into editorial/advertising, portraiture

The art of finding clients

Putting clients at ease in hectic work situations

Controlling the “vibe” during a photo session, and making clients’ lives easier

Getting good images in the absence of ideal lighting situations

The role storytelling plays with photography

Relationship building

Special projects – what they shoot when they’re not working

how they use PhotoShelter to directly serve their clients

the importance of backing up images

You can find Leah and Christopher at:

PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.

Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.