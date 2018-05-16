Beyond Technique Podcast with NashCo Photography | Photofocus Podcast May 16, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with photographers
Leah Nash and Christopher Onstott. They are a fun-loving photography duo, both former photojournalists turned lifestyle photographers.
We discuss in detail:
- What made them transition from photojournalism into editorial/advertising, portraiture
- The art of finding clients
- Putting clients at ease in hectic work situations
- Controlling the “vibe” during a photo session, and making clients’ lives easier
- Getting good images in the absence of ideal lighting situations
- The role storytelling plays with photography
- Relationship building
- Special projects – what they shoot when they’re not working
- how they use PhotoShelter to directly serve their clients
- the importance of backing up images
You can find Leah and Christopher at:
