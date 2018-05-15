Photographer of the Day: Georgios Kalogeropoulos

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Georgios Kalogeropoulos “Errika 4“
A rainy what? Morning? Evening? Who knows. The water streaming down a pane of glass where behind it, an enigmatic face appears. Is she smiling at the rain or the photographer getting soaked as he makes her picture? All of these questions remind me of many stories. Which one is true? Again who knows. That they are asked is what earned Georgios Kalogeropoulos Photographer of the Day for Beauty.
