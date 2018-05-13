Photography Tips For Using Natural Light

Sometimes the best place to shoot isn’t always the studio. Knowing some fantastic locations to shoot can put a photo shoot over the edge into the realm of “greatness (“coolness” or “awesomeness” can also describe it too, if you fancy). So now you know your spot, it’s time to lug all your lighting gear into the car and haul it to the location, right? Or you can just use the natural light available. Watch as the multi-talented Denice Duff shows how to work inside with natural light.
First pro tip? Look for frosted glass. Some buildings might have beautiful interiors that provide for excellent backgrounds. Add natural light coming through frosted glass (which softens and cools it a little)? Even better
Now let’s say you’ve found that great spot, but the background looks a little cluttered or might detract from the shot. This might be a good time to have your subject crouch down a bit or try to shoot them from a higher angle. The background might be distracting, but that beautiful, professional flooring might just do the trick.
Now, let’s say you’re in the park, and the sun’s a little too sunny that day. East fix. Find a tree, and have your subject on the side farthest from the sun (with the tree blocking). Have them lean into or away from light as you see fit. A don’t worry, tricks like this work for indoors too. If there’s a column or support nearby, that’ll do it too.
Stay tuned for more videos from Denice and check out her work here
Marc Silber
I've had the honor of interviewing some of the world's best photographers.What I really love to hear is how our viewershave been able to advance in their photography skills -- as I hope you will too. So tune in with us as we take the continuous journey ofadvancing our photography.
I've also written a new book "The Secrets to Creating Amazing Photos: 83 Composition Tools from the Masters" where I explore the many tools you can use to broaden your vocabulary as an artist.
Latest posts by Marc Silber (see all)
- Photography Tips For Using Natural Light - May 13, 2018
- 5 Lighting Tips in 90 Seconds for Photography and Video - May 6, 2018
- Explore Your Creativity With These 12 Composition Tips - April 23, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.