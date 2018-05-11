The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast May 11, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and educator Scott Kelby.
We discuss in detail:
- Scott’s beginnings in sports photography
- getting images right in camera from the very beginning
- the danger of haphazardly saying “I’ll fix it in Photoshop”
- the art of “anticipation” and research in sports photography
- the two secrets of sports photography
- automotive photography
- finding momentum in your passion for photography
- the role of finding your own style
- the benefits of collaborating with a team, especially when you’re in need of creative vision
- the in’s and out’s of a successful fashion photography photo shoot
- Photowalks, community, and charity
- the value of relationship-building and face-to-face contact
You can find Scott at:
- ScottKelby.com
- Check out his PhotoWalks at WorldWidePhotowalk.com
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
