The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast May 11, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and educator Scott Kelby.

We discuss in detail:

Scott’s beginnings in sports photography

getting images right in camera from the very beginning

the danger of haphazardly saying “I’ll fix it in Photoshop”

the art of “anticipation” and research in sports photography

the two secrets of sports photography

automotive photography

finding momentum in your passion for photography

the role of finding your own style

the benefits of collaborating with a team, especially when you’re in need of creative vision

the in’s and out’s of a successful fashion photography photo shoot

Photowalks, community, and charity

the value of relationship-building and face-to-face contact

You can find Scott at:

ScottKelby.com

Check out his PhotoWalks at WorldWidePhotowalk.com

Enhance your revenue stream: sign up for Adobe Stock and submit your video content!

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Reach out!

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.