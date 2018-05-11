Quick Tip: Only Show Your Best Work

You might be tempted to show all of your work to your audience in your portfolio. But try to limit yourself to a certain number of photos, only showing work that you deem to be your “best” and that’s representative of you. Information overload is a real thing — and while seeing all your photographs is great, it’ll overwhelm prospective clients. Instead, take advantage of social media and actively post there, saving your best work for your website and printed portfolio pieces.
