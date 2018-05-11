Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Street
Photographer: Robertino Radovix “Rimini, plazza Cavour”
Reflections are a street photographer’s best friend. They can turn something like a wet, overcast day into something magical. Robertino does exactly this, capturing a couple in the top half of the scene that is then reflected in the puddle below. It shows street life in a non-typical way, and that helps to give a bit of interest into an otherwise standard scene.
