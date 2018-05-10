Photographer of the Day: tony.oleary5

Category: Sports
Photographer: tony.oleary5 “Moon is low tonight….”
Tony has a little fun with this image, showing the “moon” being captured by the field hockey player. The composition really shows the anticipation on the player’s face, making for a nice sports capture.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.