Why BAD Photographers Think They are GOOD

How good a photographer do you think you are? Awful? OK? Good? REALLY Good? Astonishingly Good? Or are you an imposter?
Photographer and YouTube contributor Jamie Windsor explains the thinking that makes people think they are better at something than they really are. Avoid that psychological trap. It’s all in this video…
As Jamie said, “Don’t be too precious. Precious will hold you back.”
