Photographer of the Day: Rodney Margison

Photographer: Rodney Margison “Sophie in the Headlights“



This interestingly titled photograph suggests an outdoor shoot with the subject in front of an automobile. I see a well lit stylistic studio image that suggests the title representationally. The fog, the icy blue background, the two piercing lights backlighting the model who stands in perfect beauty dish illumination support the title. I do wonder what size monster truck would have headlights that high. Car headlights are waist high. This is what story telling with a camera is all about. Suggesting a scene. Well done Rodney!

