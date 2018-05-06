Photofocus

5 Lighting Tips in 90 Seconds for Photography and Video

0

(Editor’s note: Im delighted to welcome Marc Silber of Silber Studios to Photofocus. Marc’s passion is photography and sharing the best tips he can find with other image makers.)

Ever wanted to hear some of the lighting tips, tricks, and hacks from an Emmy-winning filmmaker? Well, here you go. Just click play…

Fletch Murray has a long history in video production. From making short films to ABC documentaries to now running his own filmmaking bootcamps and even making tutorials for the Advancing Your Photography channel on YouTube, he’s done it all. And we’re just lucky enough that he’s decided to share is wealth of knowledge with the rest of the world.

Here’s a quick rundown of his tips:

  • Don’t know where to light someone? Follow their nose…
  • Avoid lasers at all costs!
  • Headlamps (yes, those things you use when camping) can actually be great for lighting
  • Cool down your shots when it needs to look like night
  • Take the green out of LEDs!
  • Learn how useful a polarizer is

You can find more of Fletch’s work here

I've been using cameras most of my life, but when I learned to use a darkroom in the 7th grade I became a photographer!. I love to tell stories with my images and I love to teach which is why I created the show "Advancing Your Photography" in 2009 and then compiled many of these interviews into my best selling book by the same name.

I've had the honor of interviewing some of the world's best photographers.What I really love to hear is how our viewershave been able to advance in their photography skills -- as I hope you will too. So tune in with us as we take the continuous journey ofadvancing our photography.

I've also written a new book "The Secrets to Creating Amazing Photos: 83 Composition Tools from the Masters" where I explore the many tools you can use to broaden your vocabulary as an artist.
