The InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast May 4, 2018

Photojournalist Rick Friedman talks about how he uses the Rogue Lighting System–along with speedlights–to create a portable lighting studio. He also shares how he uses gels to add a special look to his lighting.
In the second half of the show, commercial photographer Eddie Tapp shares his experience with his first drone, tips on how you can get started with drone photography, how to control a drone, what to look for when buying a drone and where to buy one.
