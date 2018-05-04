The InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast May 4, 2018

In this episode:

Photojournalist Rick Friedman talks about how he uses the Rogue Lighting System–along with speedlights–to create a portable lighting studio. He also shares how he uses gels to add a special look to his lighting.

Total time 22m:10s starting at 1m:50s

In the second half of the show, commercial photographer Eddie Tapp shares his experience with his first drone, tips on how you can get started with drone photography, how to control a drone, what to look for when buying a drone and where to buy one.

Total time 17m:24s starting at 24m:03s