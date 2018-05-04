Photographer of the Day: Brian Duffy

Category: Street

Photographer: Brian Duffy “Hello!”

This photograph is a timeless image from the streets of Manhattan. It captures great conversation and everyday life, but does so with quite a big scene behind the subjects. By including a lot of negative space in the photo, Brian is able to highlight the area surrounding the subjects, which helps to tell a story and give you a sense of place.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Google+ community right here.

