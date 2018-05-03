Photographer of the Day: John Sessa

Category: Sports
Photographer: John Sessa
I love John’s capture here, because it shows the anticipation and emotion as the surfer is about to hit the waves. It gives a sense of place and has you guess at what’s coming next!
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
