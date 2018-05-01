Photographer of the Day: Cecil Ramsey

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Cecil Ramsey “Katerina“



Cecil Ramsey’s simple portrait of Katerina earns him the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day. This quiet study shows how a single light and a side light work together to make an outstanding photograph. Choosing black and white has this image reminding us of the glamorous photos of starlets in the 40’s and 50’s.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flickr group here.

