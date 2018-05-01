Photographer of the Day: Cecil Ramsey

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Cecil Ramsey “Katerina“
Cecil Ramsey’s simple portrait of Katerina earns him the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day. This quiet study shows how a single light and a side light work together to make an outstanding photograph. Choosing black and white has this image reminding us of the glamorous photos of starlets in the 40’s and 50’s.
