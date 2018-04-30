Photographer of the Day: Ken Lee

(Editor’s note: Larui is on hiatus from curation of the Travel category. She’ll be back to Photographer of the Day soon.)

Category: Travel

Photographer: Ken Lee “I’m in Love with an Uptown Grill“



The pun of the title of “I’m in Love with an Uptown Grill” ought to be enough to earn Ken Lee Photographer of the Day for Travel here on Photofocus. The colors of the wide angle interpretation of the junker automobile compliment the sky blues in the background. This two-minute long time exposure combines with photographer Lee’s ProtoMachines LED2 flashlight to create a singular image. Adding to the car’s distress is the clutter in the background of ghost town Pearsonville, California.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

