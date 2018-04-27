Photographer of the Day: dizbin

Category: Street
Photographer: dizbin “low”
In street photography, you see a lot of people’s backs. But what makes dizbin’s photograph intriguing is the sense of scale given to the man in the photograph. The light and reflections of light make for quite the interesting scene, despite the calm demeanor of the man walking.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
