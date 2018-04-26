Photographer of the Day: Joan Manel Zamora

Category: Sports

Photographer: Joan Manel Zamora “Mushing – Winter”

Winter might be over, but the sport of dog sledding has always intrigued me. Here, the photographer showcases an individual dog, with the rest of the pack in the background, which creates for a fun, lighthearted scene. Processing the image in black and white helps to make the dog stand out and give it some additional depth with the scene behind.

