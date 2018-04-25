Photographer of the Day: Gary Radler

Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Gary Radler “Gibbston Highway Bridge over Kawarau River near Arrowtown, NZ”
There’s a lot I love about this photo, such as the breathtaking vista, the way the winding road parallels the water, as they lead the eye into the photo, but I think the lone bus starting its trek at the edge of the frame is the element I love most. It makes me think about the people on the bus, where they are going, and how I can see the amazing sights that await them. It is a small thing, but it is often the small things that make all the elements in a photo come together. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
