Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bert de Bruin “Roxanne“



de Bruin moves in close for this beautiful portrait of Roxanne. The light highlights her face then trails off. Her eye makeup compliments not only her skin color and her lips as well. Her complexion is flawless framing her deep blue eyes. This casual looking photo is much more complex than it appears at first glace.

Originally posted to the Photofocus Flikr group here.

You can submit your photographs to qualify as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.