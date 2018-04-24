Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Bert de Bruin “Roxanne“
de Bruin moves in close for this beautiful portrait of Roxanne. The light highlights her face then trails off. Her eye makeup compliments not only her skin color and her lips as well. Her complexion is flawless framing her deep blue eyes. This casual looking photo is much more complex than it appears at first glace.
