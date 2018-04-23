Photographer of the Day: Gilles Letang

(Editor’s note: Larui is on hiatus from curation of the Travel category. She’ll be back to Photographer of the Day soon.)

Category: Travel

Photographer: Gilles Letang “Arriére de L’Opèra, Toits de Paris“



Gilles Letang earns honors as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for his photograph “Arriére de L’Opèra, Toits de Paris.” The “Back of the Opera, Roofs of Paris” shows Napoleon’s Opera House home of the famed Phantom rising above residences and business of downtown Paris. The two gold statues on either corner show the front of the structure. The unusual angle of this portrait of the iconic theatre give the viewer a glimpse of its majesty as is rises above its surrounds.

